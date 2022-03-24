BANGKOK TEST & GO

Urbana Langsuan Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.7
คะแนนจาก
4826
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 24, 2022
Urbana Langsuan Bangkok - Image 0
Urbana Langsuan Bangkok - Image 1
Urbana Langsuan Bangkok - Image 2
Urbana Langsuan Bangkok - Image 3
Urbana Langsuan Bangkok - Image 4
Urbana Langsuan Bangkok - Image 5
+23 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

After a day taking in the excitements of Bangkok, retreat into the warm and inviting Urbana Langsuan Bangkok. These luxurious apartments are decked out in top of the line furnishings and fittings. Choose a cozy studio apartment or a one-bedroom executive room. Be entertained with up-to-the-minute amenities and outlets including a basketball court, a fully-equipped gymnasium with a spa and sauna, an outdoor borderless sky pool, a wading and jet pool with a sundeck, a tennis court, lounge and superior business facilities. Very close by is the Central Chidlom Department Store, Gaysorn Plaza, Central World Plaza, Siam Paragon and the beautiful Lumpini Park. Food and entertainment are aplenty and within walking distance from the hotel. The nearby BTS skytrain connects to other key locations in Bangkok, making Urbana Langsuan Bangkok an excellent choice for travelers. Reservations are simple via our secure online booking form. Just enter your desired dates and submit.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Urbana Langsuan Bangkok ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Urbana Langsuan Bangkok
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

55 Langsuan Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2090 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6272 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6947 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3139 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3757 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
316 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4289 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
58 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
307 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
56 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1762 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
815 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2381 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3449 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU