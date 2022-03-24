BANGKOK TEST & GO

Urbana Langsuan Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.7
waardering met
4826 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

After a day taking in the excitements of Bangkok, retreat into the warm and inviting Urbana Langsuan Bangkok. These luxurious apartments are decked out in top of the line furnishings and fittings. Choose a cozy studio apartment or a one-bedroom executive room. Be entertained with up-to-the-minute amenities and outlets including a basketball court, a fully-equipped gymnasium with a spa and sauna, an outdoor borderless sky pool, a wading and jet pool with a sundeck, a tennis court, lounge and superior business facilities. Very close by is the Central Chidlom Department Store, Gaysorn Plaza, Central World Plaza, Siam Paragon and the beautiful Lumpini Park. Food and entertainment are aplenty and within walking distance from the hotel. The nearby BTS skytrain connects to other key locations in Bangkok, making Urbana Langsuan Bangkok an excellent choice for travelers. Reservations are simple via our secure online booking form. Just enter your desired dates and submit.

55 Langsuan Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

