Urbana Langsuan Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Urbana Langsuan Bangkok

Bangkok
7.7

4826 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

After a day taking in the excitements of Bangkok, retreat into the warm and inviting Urbana Langsuan Bangkok. These luxurious apartments are decked out in top of the line furnishings and fittings. Choose a cozy studio apartment or a one-bedroom executive room. Be entertained with up-to-the-minute amenities and outlets including a basketball court, a fully-equipped gymnasium with a spa and sauna, an outdoor borderless sky pool, a wading and jet pool with a sundeck, a tennis court, lounge and superior business facilities. Very close by is the Central Chidlom Department Store, Gaysorn Plaza, Central World Plaza, Siam Paragon and the beautiful Lumpini Park. Food and entertainment are aplenty and within walking distance from the hotel. The nearby BTS skytrain connects to other key locations in Bangkok, making Urbana Langsuan Bangkok an excellent choice for travelers. Reservations are simple via our secure online booking form. Just enter your desired dates and submit.

55 Langsuan Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

