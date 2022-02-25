PATTAYA TEST & GO

The City Hotel Sriracha by BBH Japan - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
คะแนนจาก
741
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 25, 2022
The City Hotel Sriracha by BBH Japan - Image 0
The City Hotel Sriracha by BBH Japan - Image 1
The City Hotel Sriracha by BBH Japan - Image 2
The City Hotel Sriracha by BBH Japan - Image 3
The City Hotel Sriracha by BBH Japan - Image 4
The City Hotel Sriracha by BBH Japan - Image 5
+19 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Positioned in the city center and less than an hour from Bangkok’s international airport, The City Hotel Sriracha by BBH Japan is surrounded by major industrial estates and is ideal for business travelers. With 19 golf courses nearby and numerous more within 30 minutes, The City Hotel Sriracha by BBH Japan is a golfer’s paradise. The hotel boasts 217 guestrooms and suites, each equipped with contemporary décor and modern facilities to provide guests with a world class experience. In addition to its comfortable accommodation, the hotel - managed by BBH Group Japan - features an impressive business center complete with state-of-the-art facilities and conference/meeting rooms. Guests can also pamper themselves at the spa, dine at the on-site restaurant which serves both local and international cuisines, wade in the swimming pool, or head to the gym/fitness room for an invigorating session after a day spent exploring the city. Maintaining high standard at all levels, The City Hotel Sriracha by BBH Japan will definitely make your stay a good one.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ The City Hotel Sriracha by BBH Japan ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ The City Hotel Sriracha by BBH Japan
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

6/126 Moo2 Sukhumvit Road, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20110

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3388 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
153 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
39 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3486 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
659 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
611 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2305 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU