The City Hotel Sriracha by BBH Japan - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
оценка с
741
Обновление February 25, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Positioned in the city center and less than an hour from Bangkok’s international airport, The City Hotel Sriracha by BBH Japan is surrounded by major industrial estates and is ideal for business travelers. With 19 golf courses nearby and numerous more within 30 minutes, The City Hotel Sriracha by BBH Japan is a golfer’s paradise. The hotel boasts 217 guestrooms and suites, each equipped with contemporary décor and modern facilities to provide guests with a world class experience. In addition to its comfortable accommodation, the hotel - managed by BBH Group Japan - features an impressive business center complete with state-of-the-art facilities and conference/meeting rooms. Guests can also pamper themselves at the spa, dine at the on-site restaurant which serves both local and international cuisines, wade in the swimming pool, or head to the gym/fitness room for an invigorating session after a day spent exploring the city. Maintaining high standard at all levels, The City Hotel Sriracha by BBH Japan will definitely make your stay a good one.

Адрес / Карта

6/126 Moo2 Sukhumvit Road, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20110

