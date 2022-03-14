PATTAYA TEST & GO

T Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6
คะแนนจาก
325
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 14, 2022
T Pattaya Hotel - Image 0
T Pattaya Hotel - Image 1
T Pattaya Hotel - Image 2
T Pattaya Hotel - Image 3
T Pattaya Hotel - Image 4
T Pattaya Hotel - Image 5
+22 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the nightlife, shopping, beaches area of Pattaya city, T Pattaya Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible. The ambiance of T Pattaya Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. closet, complimentary tea, towels, slippers, complimentary instant coffee are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at T Pattaya Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ T Pattaya Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ T Pattaya Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

80/5 Moo 6, Soi Chalermprakiat 7, Pattaya 3rd Rd., North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
645 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
611 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
8 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1288 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4921 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
593 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
29 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
412 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU