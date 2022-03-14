PATTAYA TEST & GO

T Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6
Bewertung mit
325 Bewertungen
March 14, 2022
T Pattaya Hotel - Image 0
T Pattaya Hotel - Image 1
T Pattaya Hotel - Image 2
T Pattaya Hotel - Image 3
T Pattaya Hotel - Image 4
T Pattaya Hotel - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the nightlife, shopping, beaches area of Pattaya city, T Pattaya Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible. The ambiance of T Pattaya Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. closet, complimentary tea, towels, slippers, complimentary instant coffee are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at T Pattaya Hotel.

Wenn Sie ein Gast bei T Pattaya Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
80/5 Moo 6, Soi Chalermprakiat 7, Pattaya 3rd Rd., North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

