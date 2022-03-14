PATTAYA TEST & GO

T Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6
waardering met
325 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 14, 2022
T Pattaya Hotel - Image 0
T Pattaya Hotel - Image 1
T Pattaya Hotel - Image 2
T Pattaya Hotel - Image 3
T Pattaya Hotel - Image 4
T Pattaya Hotel - Image 5
+22 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the nightlife, shopping, beaches area of Pattaya city, T Pattaya Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible. The ambiance of T Pattaya Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. closet, complimentary tea, towels, slippers, complimentary instant coffee are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at T Pattaya Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij T Pattaya Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR T Pattaya Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

80/5 Moo 6, Soi Chalermprakiat 7, Pattaya 3rd Rd., North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Partner Hotels

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
waardering met
645 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
waardering met
611 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
waardering met
1288 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
waardering met
4921 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
waardering met
5085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
waardering met
593 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
waardering met
412 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU