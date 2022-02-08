KRABI TEST & GO

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.7
คะแนนจาก
1120
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Image 0
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Image 1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Image 2
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Image 3
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Image 4
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+36 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
50% เงินฝาก

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, restaurants, romance district of Koh Lanta, Twin Lotus Resort & Spa is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The city center is merely 73 km away and the airport can be reached within 180 minutes. Also within easy reach are Kaw Kwang Beach, Klong Dao Beach, Khlong Dao Beach. Twin Lotus Resort & Spa also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Koh Lanta. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, taxi service, ticket service. The hotel features 76 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, wake-up service. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Twin Lotus Resort & Spa.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

199 Moo1 , Klong Dao Beach Saladan, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

หมู่บ้านสายพีพี
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3402 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
321 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
92 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เวเคชั่น วิลเลจ พระนางลันตา
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
330 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมพีพี ฮาร์เบอร์ วิว
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
414 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พีพี ฮอลิเดย์ รีสอร์ท
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1621 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมรายาวดี
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1023 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ไดมอนด์ เคฟ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
6.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
553 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ ซีน คลิฟ วิว วิลล่า
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
221 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU