Hotel Zing - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

When visiting Pattaya, you'll feel right at home at Hotel Zing, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Only 46 km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Wat Sam Saen, Wat Khao Phra Bat Pattaya, Big Buddha. Hotel Zing also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Pattaya. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens, mirror to please the most discerning guest. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including hot tub, outdoor pool. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the Hotel Zing is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.