PATTAYA TEST & GO

Hotel Zing - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.6
通过
1010条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
+24 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Pattaya, you'll feel right at home at Hotel Zing, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Only 46 km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Wat Sam Saen, Wat Khao Phra Bat Pattaya, Big Buddha. Hotel Zing also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Pattaya. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens, mirror to please the most discerning guest. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including hot tub, outdoor pool. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the Hotel Zing is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

如果您是Hotel Zing的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Hotel Zing
地址/地图

192 Thap Phraya Road Soi 7, Nongpreu, Banglamung,, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

