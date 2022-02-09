BANGKOK TEST & GO

Convenient Grand Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.4
คะแนนจาก
4205
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Convenient Grand Hotel - Image 0
Convenient Grand Hotel - Image 1
Convenient Grand Hotel - Image 2
Convenient Grand Hotel - Image 3
Convenient Grand Hotel - Image 4
Convenient Grand Hotel - Image 5
+29 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Convenient Grand Hotel (SHA Plus+). Set 7 km from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, guests of the hotel can enjoy easy access to shopping at King Power, only 4 km away or within a 5-minute drive. Just 15 km away is Mega Bangna, one of Bangkok’s largest shopping and entertainment centers with more than 300 shops and IKEA. The skytrain airport link offers an easy half-hour ride to the city. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this property, guests can enjoy the comforts of clean and spacious rooms, meeting facilities, free Wi-Fi, an onsite restaurant, a chlorine-free swimming pool, a Kids’ Zone, and a massage parlor. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Convenient Grand Hotel (SHA Plus+) your home away from home.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Convenient Grand Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Convenient Grand Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

88/8 Srivareenoi Rd.(Ladkrabang 54), Srisa-jorakaenoi, Bangpree, Samuthprakarn, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
316 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3757 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
211 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
187 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
441 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1250 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
130 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
14 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU