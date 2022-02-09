Convenient Grand Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Convenient Grand Hotel (SHA Plus+). Set 7 km from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, guests of the hotel can enjoy easy access to shopping at King Power, only 4 km away or within a 5-minute drive. Just 15 km away is Mega Bangna, one of Bangkok’s largest shopping and entertainment centers with more than 300 shops and IKEA. The skytrain airport link offers an easy half-hour ride to the city. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this property, guests can enjoy the comforts of clean and spacious rooms, meeting facilities, free Wi-Fi, an onsite restaurant, a chlorine-free swimming pool, a Kids’ Zone, and a massage parlor. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Convenient Grand Hotel (SHA Plus+) your home away from home.