BANGKOK TEST & GO

Convenient Grand Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.4
rating with
4205 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Convenient Grand Hotel - Image 0
Convenient Grand Hotel - Image 1
Convenient Grand Hotel - Image 2
Convenient Grand Hotel - Image 3
Convenient Grand Hotel - Image 4
Convenient Grand Hotel - Image 5
+29 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Convenient Grand Hotel (SHA Plus+). Set 7 km from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, guests of the hotel can enjoy easy access to shopping at King Power, only 4 km away or within a 5-minute drive. Just 15 km away is Mega Bangna, one of Bangkok’s largest shopping and entertainment centers with more than 300 shops and IKEA. The skytrain airport link offers an easy half-hour ride to the city. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this property, guests can enjoy the comforts of clean and spacious rooms, meeting facilities, free Wi-Fi, an onsite restaurant, a chlorine-free swimming pool, a Kids’ Zone, and a massage parlor. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Convenient Grand Hotel (SHA Plus+) your home away from home.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Convenient Grand Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Convenient Grand Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

88/8 Srivareenoi Rd.(Ladkrabang 54), Srisa-jorakaenoi, Bangpree, Samuthprakarn, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
rating with
316 reviews
From ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
rating with
3757 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
rating with
211 reviews
From ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
rating with
187 reviews
From ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
rating with
441 reviews
From ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
rating with
1250 reviews
From ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
rating with
130 reviews
From ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
rating with
14 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU