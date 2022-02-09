BANGKOK TEST & GO

Convenient Grand Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.4
оценка с
4205
Обновление February 9, 2022
Convenient Grand Hotel - Image 0
Convenient Grand Hotel - Image 1
Convenient Grand Hotel - Image 2
Convenient Grand Hotel - Image 3
Convenient Grand Hotel - Image 4
Convenient Grand Hotel - Image 5
+29 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Convenient Grand Hotel (SHA Plus+). Set 7 km from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, guests of the hotel can enjoy easy access to shopping at King Power, only 4 km away or within a 5-minute drive. Just 15 km away is Mega Bangna, one of Bangkok’s largest shopping and entertainment centers with more than 300 shops and IKEA. The skytrain airport link offers an easy half-hour ride to the city. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this property, guests can enjoy the comforts of clean and spacious rooms, meeting facilities, free Wi-Fi, an onsite restaurant, a chlorine-free swimming pool, a Kids’ Zone, and a massage parlor. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Convenient Grand Hotel (SHA Plus+) your home away from home.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Convenient Grand Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Convenient Grand Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

88/8 Srivareenoi Rd.(Ladkrabang 54), Srisa-jorakaenoi, Bangpree, Samuthprakarn, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
316 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
3757 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
рейтинг с
211 отзывы
Из ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
рейтинг с
187 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
рейтинг с
441 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
1250 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
рейтинг с
130 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU