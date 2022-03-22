Areca Lodge Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
A central and convenient location, along with great value, has made this property a popular choice in lively Pattaya. Most guests who choose to stay at the well-managed Areca Lodge Hotel will probably have designs on exploring the city’s acclaimed bar and entertainment scene and shopping areas, but those who choose to stick close to the hotel will be rewarded with a surprisingly quiet time amidst two large pools with Jacuzzis and other amenities including a fitness center, sauna, and on-site eateries. All rooms have balconies, so if you choose to soak up the local atmosphere from the privacy of your own room, that option is available as well. Areca Lodge Hotel can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.
198/21-23 Moo 9, Soi Pattaya 2nd Rd., Nong Prue, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260