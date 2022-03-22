PATTAYA TEST & GO

Areca Lodge Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
通过
7205条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A central and convenient location, along with great value, has made this property a popular choice in lively Pattaya. Most guests who choose to stay at the well-managed Areca Lodge Hotel will probably have designs on exploring the city’s acclaimed bar and entertainment scene and shopping areas, but those who choose to stick close to the hotel will be rewarded with a surprisingly quiet time amidst two large pools with Jacuzzis and other amenities including a fitness center, sauna, and on-site eateries. All rooms have balconies, so if you choose to soak up the local atmosphere from the privacy of your own room, that option is available as well. Areca Lodge Hotel can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.

地址/地图

198/21-23 Moo 9, Soi Pattaya 2nd Rd., Nong Prue, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

