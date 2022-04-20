HUA HIN TEST & GO

VISA Hotel Hua Hin - Hua Hin Test & Go Hotel

Hua Hin
8.5
rating with
1606 reviews
Updated on April 20, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, VISA Hotel Hua Hin is ideally situated in Hua Hin City Center; one of the city's most popular locales. With its location just 2.00 KM from the city center and from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. VISA Hotel Hua Hin also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk. The ambiance of VISA Hotel Hua Hin is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, linens, mirror, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at VISA Hotel Hua Hin.

Address / Map

222/222 Phetchakasem Road, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

