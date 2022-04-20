HUA HIN TEST & GO

VISA Hotel Hua Hin - Hua Hin Test & Go Hotel

Hua Hin
8.5

1606レビューによる評価
更新日 April 20, 2022
VISA Hotel Hua Hin - Image 0
VISA Hotel Hua Hin - Image 1
VISA Hotel Hua Hin - Image 2
VISA Hotel Hua Hin - Image 3
VISA Hotel Hua Hin - Image 4
VISA Hotel Hua Hin - Image 5
+20 写真

追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, VISA Hotel Hua Hin is ideally situated in Hua Hin City Center; one of the city's most popular locales. With its location just 2.00 KM from the city center and from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. VISA Hotel Hua Hin also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk. The ambiance of VISA Hotel Hua Hin is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, linens, mirror, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at VISA Hotel Hua Hin.

すべてのホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
VISA Hotel Hua Hinゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す VISA Hotel Hua Hin
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

222/222 Phetchakasem Road, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

パートナーホテル

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
との評価
958 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Hua Hin White Villa
8
との評価
232 レビュー
から ฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU