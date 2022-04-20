HUA HIN TEST & GO

VISA Hotel Hua Hin - Hua Hin Test & Go Hotel

Hua Hin
8.5
通过
1606条评论进行评分
更新于 April 20, 2022
请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, VISA Hotel Hua Hin is ideally situated in Hua Hin City Center; one of the city's most popular locales. With its location just 2.00 KM from the city center and from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. VISA Hotel Hua Hin also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk. The ambiance of VISA Hotel Hua Hin is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, linens, mirror, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at VISA Hotel Hua Hin.

地址/地图

222/222 Phetchakasem Road, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

