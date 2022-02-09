CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Treevana Club Chiangmai (SHA Certified) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.9
rating with
589 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Treevana Club Chiangmai (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Treevana Club Chiangmai (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Treevana Club Chiangmai (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Treevana Club Chiangmai (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Treevana Club Chiangmai (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Treevana Club Chiangmai (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+20 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Chiang Mai, treevana club chiangmai is the perfect choice. The excitement of the city center is only 0 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. Guests can choose from 16 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's outdoor pool, massage, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, treevana club chiangmai is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Treevana Club Chiangmai (SHA Certified), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Treevana Club Chiangmai (SHA Certified)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

47 Soi Vieangbua, Chotana rd., Changphuk, Chiangmai, Chiangmai Thailand, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU