कृपया याद रखें कि आपको सभी अतिरिक्त कोविड प्रवेश आवश्यकताएँ को पूरा करना होगा, और इसमें थाईलैंड में प्रवेश करने के लिए थाईलैंड पास के लिए आवेदन करना भी शामिल है।

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

होटल वापसी नीति • Cancellation fees are currently waived for all guests for stays between now and 31st May 2022 • Guests who booked via online travel agents or other third-party travel professionals are advised to contact their booking provider for information on their policies.

कमरा Deluxe 40 m² ฿3,500 - Nightly Rate अनुरोध बुकिंग बुकमार्क विशेषताएँ 7-ग्यारह खरीद

बालकनी (पूर्ण पहुंच)

काफी यन्त्र

कनेक्टिंग कक्ष

अविवाहित जोड़े

बाहरी सुविधाएं

स्विमिंग पूल

योग चटाई

Offering quality accommodations in the family fun, beaches, romance district of Phuket, Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Set 15.3 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, postal service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort is home to 5 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as locker, closet, complimentary tea, towels, slippers. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the hot tub, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, massage, solarium. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

अंक 0.0 /5 अनरेटेड पर आधारित 0 समीक्षा रेटिंग 0 उत्कृष्ट 0 बहुत अच्छा 0 औसत 0 गरीब 0 भयानक Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort के मेहमान होते, तो होटल और हमारे दर्शक इसकी बहुत तारीफ़ करेंगे अगर आप इसकी विस्तृत समीक्षा करेंगे। समीक्षा छोड़ें Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort सभी समीक्षाएं देखें अगर आपके मेहमान होते, तो होटल और हमारे दर्शक इसकी बहुत तारीफ़ करेंगे अगर आप इसकी विस्तृत समीक्षा करेंगे।