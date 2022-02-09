CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Raintree Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
The Raintree Hotel - Image 0
The Raintree Hotel - Image 1
The Raintree Hotel - Image 2
The Raintree Hotel - Image 3
The Raintree Hotel - Image 4
The Raintree Hotel - Image 5
+12 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Raintree HotelMake everyday special with all that Chiang Mai has to offer with a stay at The Raintree Hotel.At The Raintree Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the hotel.All rooms at The Raintree Hotel are designed and decorated to make guests feel right at home. Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that your room includes air conditioning. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television and cable TV available in selected rooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find a hair dryer and toiletries available. Around the propertyBe sure to visit some of the city's popular sights during your stay in Chiang Mai. A full day's itinerary in The Raintree Hotel often starts with a stop at Yi Peng and Loy Krathong (Lantern Festival) located 1.4 km away.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Raintree Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The Raintree Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

tung hotel, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
waardering met
1184 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU