CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Raintree Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
更新日 February 9, 2022
The Raintree Hotel - Image 0
The Raintree Hotel - Image 1
The Raintree Hotel - Image 2
The Raintree Hotel - Image 3
The Raintree Hotel - Image 4
The Raintree Hotel - Image 5
+12 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Raintree HotelMake everyday special with all that Chiang Mai has to offer with a stay at The Raintree Hotel.At The Raintree Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the hotel.All rooms at The Raintree Hotel are designed and decorated to make guests feel right at home. Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that your room includes air conditioning. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television and cable TV available in selected rooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find a hair dryer and toiletries available. Around the propertyBe sure to visit some of the city's popular sights during your stay in Chiang Mai. A full day's itinerary in The Raintree Hotel often starts with a stop at Yi Peng and Loy Krathong (Lantern Festival) located 1.4 km away.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
The Raintree Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す The Raintree Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

tung hotel, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Rise Suites
9.5
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
との評価
371 レビュー
から ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
との評価
1184 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU