CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Raintree Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
Updated on February 9, 2022
The Raintree Hotel - Image 0
The Raintree Hotel - Image 1
The Raintree Hotel - Image 2
The Raintree Hotel - Image 3
The Raintree Hotel - Image 4
The Raintree Hotel - Image 5
+12 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Raintree HotelMake everyday special with all that Chiang Mai has to offer with a stay at The Raintree Hotel.At The Raintree Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the hotel.All rooms at The Raintree Hotel are designed and decorated to make guests feel right at home. Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that your room includes air conditioning. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television and cable TV available in selected rooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find a hair dryer and toiletries available. Around the propertyBe sure to visit some of the city's popular sights during your stay in Chiang Mai. A full day's itinerary in The Raintree Hotel often starts with a stop at Yi Peng and Loy Krathong (Lantern Festival) located 1.4 km away.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Raintree Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Raintree Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

tung hotel, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU