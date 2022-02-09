CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Raintree Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Raintree HotelMake everyday special with all that Chiang Mai has to offer with a stay at The Raintree Hotel.At The Raintree Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the hotel.All rooms at The Raintree Hotel are designed and decorated to make guests feel right at home. Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that your room includes air conditioning. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television and cable TV available in selected rooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find a hair dryer and toiletries available. Around the propertyBe sure to visit some of the city's popular sights during your stay in Chiang Mai. A full day's itinerary in The Raintree Hotel often starts with a stop at Yi Peng and Loy Krathong (Lantern Festival) located 1.4 km away.

地址/地图

tung hotel, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

