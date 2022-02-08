SAMUI TEST & GO

Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.7
waardering met
364 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa - Image 0
Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa - Image 1
Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa - Image 2
Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa - Image 3
Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa - Image 4
Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa - Image 5
+32 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2016, the Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Samui for business or pleasure. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Wat Plai Laem Temple, Wat Nuan Naram, Big Buddha. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Samui hotel. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as canoe, hot tub, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Samui.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

79/100, Moo 5, T. Bophut, Plai Laem, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partner Hotels

Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
waardering met
23 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chaweng Noi Villa met Zwembad
8
waardering met
464 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui
9
waardering met
69 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het Tongsai Bay Hotel
8.9
waardering met
646 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Melia Koh Samui
9.3
waardering met
90 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Melati Beach Resort & Spa
8.7
waardering met
512 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Prana Resorts Samui
9
waardering met
1007 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7
waardering met
3 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Villa's in Samujana
9.3
waardering met
3 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Cape Fahn Hotel
9
waardering met
17 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU