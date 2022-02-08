SAMUI TEST & GO

Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.7
Bewertung mit
364 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa - Image 0
Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa - Image 1
Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa - Image 2
Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa - Image 3
Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa - Image 4
Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa - Image 5
+32 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2016, the Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Samui for business or pleasure. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Wat Plai Laem Temple, Wat Nuan Naram, Big Buddha. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Samui hotel. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as canoe, hot tub, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Samui.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

79/100, Moo 5, T. Bophut, Plai Laem, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partnerhotels

Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
Bewertung mit
23 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Chaweng Noi Poolvilla
8
Bewertung mit
464 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui
9
Bewertung mit
69 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das Tongsai Bay Hotel
8.9
Bewertung mit
646 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Melia Koh Samui
9.3
Bewertung mit
90 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Melati Beach Resort & Spa
8.7
Bewertung mit
512 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Prana Resorts Samui
9
Bewertung mit
1007 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7
Bewertung mit
3 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Samujana-Villen
9.3
Bewertung mit
3 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Kap Fahn Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
17 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU