Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Renovated in 2016, the Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Samui for business or pleasure. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Wat Plai Laem Temple, Wat Nuan Naram, Big Buddha. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Samui hotel. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as canoe, hot tub, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Samui.