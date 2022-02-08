SAMUI TEST & GO

Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.7

364 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2016, the Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Samui for business or pleasure. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Wat Plai Laem Temple, Wat Nuan Naram, Big Buddha. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Samui hotel. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as canoe, hot tub, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Tango Luxe Samui Beach Villa the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Samui.

주소 /지도

79/100, Moo 5, T. Bophut, Plai Laem, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

