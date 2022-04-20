BANGKOK TEST & GO

Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Offering quality accommodations in the shopping, sightseeing, restaurants district of Bangkok, Talakkia Boutique Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The property is just 2 km away from the city center, and it normally takes about 35 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Talakkia Boutique Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. Guests can choose from 28 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as indoor pool. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Talakkia Boutique Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adres / kaart

988 Charoen Krung Road , Talad noi, Samphantawong, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100

