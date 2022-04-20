BANGKOK TEST & GO

Talakkia Boutique Hotel - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
оценка с
189
Обновление April 20, 2022
Talakkia Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Talakkia Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Talakkia Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Talakkia Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Talakkia Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Talakkia Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+37 фотографии

Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Offering quality accommodations in the shopping, sightseeing, restaurants district of Bangkok, Talakkia Boutique Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The property is just 2 km away from the city center, and it normally takes about 35 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Talakkia Boutique Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. Guests can choose from 28 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as indoor pool. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Talakkia Boutique Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Talakkia Boutique Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Talakkia Boutique Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

988 Charoen Krung Road , Talad noi, Samphantawong, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100

Отели-партнеры

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
18 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
рейтинг с
2090 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
рейтинг с
1458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
6947 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
694 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
1085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
рейтинг с
6272 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
рейтинг с
3583 отзывы
Из ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
рейтинг с
601 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
рейтинг с
1763 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
рейтинг с
2226 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
рейтинг с
778 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
рейтинг с
19 отзывы
Из ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
рейтинг с
609 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
рейтинг с
12884 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU