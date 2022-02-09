CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Royal Lanna Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.3
waardering met
2325 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 0
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 1
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 2
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 3
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 4
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 5
+11 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Royal Lanna Hotel is located in the Night Bazaar area of Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Pa Ker Yaw, Night Bazaar, ThongPua give to this hotel a special charm. At Royal Lanna Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel. The hotel features 274 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Royal Lanna Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Royal Lanna Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Royal Lanna Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

119 Loykroh - Night Bazaar Road, T. Changklan, A. Muang, Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
waardering met
1184 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU