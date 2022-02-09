CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Royal Lanna Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.3

2325 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 0
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 1
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 2
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 3
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 4
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 5
+11 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Royal Lanna Hotel is located in the Night Bazaar area of Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Pa Ker Yaw, Night Bazaar, ThongPua give to this hotel a special charm. At Royal Lanna Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel. The hotel features 274 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Royal Lanna Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Royal Lanna Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Royal Lanna Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

119 Loykroh - Night Bazaar Road, T. Changklan, A. Muang, Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
평가
1184 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU