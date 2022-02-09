CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Royal Lanna Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.3
Bewertung mit
2325 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 0
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 1
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 2
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 3
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 4
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 5
+11 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Royal Lanna Hotel is located in the Night Bazaar area of Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Pa Ker Yaw, Night Bazaar, ThongPua give to this hotel a special charm. At Royal Lanna Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel. The hotel features 274 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Royal Lanna Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Royal Lanna Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Royal Lanna Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

119 Loykroh - Night Bazaar Road, T. Changklan, A. Muang, Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
Bewertung mit
1184 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU