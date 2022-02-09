Royal Lanna Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Royal Lanna Hotel is located in the Night Bazaar area of Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Pa Ker Yaw, Night Bazaar, ThongPua give to this hotel a special charm. At Royal Lanna Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel. The hotel features 274 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Royal Lanna Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.