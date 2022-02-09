CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Royal Lanna Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.3
คะแนนจาก
2325
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 0
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 1
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 2
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 3
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 4
Royal Lanna Hotel - Image 5
+11 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Royal Lanna Hotel is located in the Night Bazaar area of Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Pa Ker Yaw, Night Bazaar, ThongPua give to this hotel a special charm. At Royal Lanna Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel. The hotel features 274 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Royal Lanna Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Royal Lanna Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Royal Lanna Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

119 Loykroh - Night Bazaar Road, T. Changklan, A. Muang, Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
371 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
735 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1184 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU