BANGKOK TEST & GO

Beat Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
1250 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 14, 2022
Beat Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Beat Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Beat Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Beat Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Beat Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Beat Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+19 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
฿5,000 STORTING
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Beat Hotel Bangkok Beat Hotel Bangkok zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Hotel Refund Policy We offer free cancellation with full refund with at least 7 days’ notice being given. We offer free amendment of arrival date with at least 1 days’ notice being given. Failure to arrive at the hotel without prior notice (no-show), the total room charge will be non-refundable. In case of a cancellation due to external factors such as flight cancellation, positive Covid-19 Test, hotel offers full refund. Supporting evidence needs to be provided at least 2 days prior to arrival to be eligible for this refund.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 23
฿13,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Beat Hotel Bangkok is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Beat Hotel Bangkok, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Beat Hotel Bangkok is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Beat Hotel Bangkok , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Beat Hotel Bangkok
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

5/4-5/5 Soi Preedeepanomyong 1 Sukhumvit 71 Prakanong,Wattana,, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
waardering met
130 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
waardering met
668 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
waardering met
5421 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
waardering met
4142 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
2580 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
waardering met
6776 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU