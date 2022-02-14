Lily Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
8
waardering met
411 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Perfect for short-term and long-term stays, this hotel is located in the heart of town and provides an ideal venue for unparalleled relaxation. Lily Hotel Bangkok allows quick accessibility to commercial and entertainment districts through the use of the elevated BTS skytrain and also entrance to highways that can make quick transport to various locations in Bangkok. This 3-star accommodation possesses a glamorous range of rooms fitted with all modern facilities. Each room is luxuriously decorated with a blend of modern and traditional furniture, providing a warm feel with an aromatic ambience promising to revitalize your senses. The meeting rooms and business center on-site are equipped with present day amenities that will provide guests an effortless means of conducting a meeting. The gym and restaurant on-site contribute to an all accommodating stay at the Lily Hotel Bangkok.

Als u te gast was bij Lily Hotel Bangkok , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
Adres / kaart

24/1 Soi Sukhumvit 68, Sukhumvit Road, Bangna, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10260

