Lily Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
note avec
411 avis
February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Perfect for short-term and long-term stays, this hotel is located in the heart of town and provides an ideal venue for unparalleled relaxation. Lily Hotel Bangkok allows quick accessibility to commercial and entertainment districts through the use of the elevated BTS skytrain and also entrance to highways that can make quick transport to various locations in Bangkok. This 3-star accommodation possesses a glamorous range of rooms fitted with all modern facilities. Each room is luxuriously decorated with a blend of modern and traditional furniture, providing a warm feel with an aromatic ambience promising to revitalize your senses. The meeting rooms and business center on-site are equipped with present day amenities that will provide guests an effortless means of conducting a meeting. The gym and restaurant on-site contribute to an all accommodating stay at the Lily Hotel Bangkok.

Si vous étiez un client de Lily Hotel Bangkok , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
24/1 Soi Sukhumvit 68, Sukhumvit Road, Bangna, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10260

