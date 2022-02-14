BANGKOK TEST & GO

Lily Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8

411 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Perfect for short-term and long-term stays, this hotel is located in the heart of town and provides an ideal venue for unparalleled relaxation. Lily Hotel Bangkok allows quick accessibility to commercial and entertainment districts through the use of the elevated BTS skytrain and also entrance to highways that can make quick transport to various locations in Bangkok. This 3-star accommodation possesses a glamorous range of rooms fitted with all modern facilities. Each room is luxuriously decorated with a blend of modern and traditional furniture, providing a warm feel with an aromatic ambience promising to revitalize your senses. The meeting rooms and business center on-site are equipped with present day amenities that will provide guests an effortless means of conducting a meeting. The gym and restaurant on-site contribute to an all accommodating stay at the Lily Hotel Bangkok.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Lily Hotel Bangkok 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Lily Hotel Bangkok
주소 /지도

24/1 Soi Sukhumvit 68, Sukhumvit Road, Bangna, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10260

