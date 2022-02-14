Lily Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
8
rating with
411 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Perfect for short-term and long-term stays, this hotel is located in the heart of town and provides an ideal venue for unparalleled relaxation. Lily Hotel Bangkok allows quick accessibility to commercial and entertainment districts through the use of the elevated BTS skytrain and also entrance to highways that can make quick transport to various locations in Bangkok. This 3-star accommodation possesses a glamorous range of rooms fitted with all modern facilities. Each room is luxuriously decorated with a blend of modern and traditional furniture, providing a warm feel with an aromatic ambience promising to revitalize your senses. The meeting rooms and business center on-site are equipped with present day amenities that will provide guests an effortless means of conducting a meeting. The gym and restaurant on-site contribute to an all accommodating stay at the Lily Hotel Bangkok.

If you were a guest at Lily Hotel Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

24/1 Soi Sukhumvit 68, Sukhumvit Road, Bangna, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10260

