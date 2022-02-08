BANGKOK TEST & GO

Lamphuhouse Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
223 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Surrounded by lush greenery, Lamphuhouse Bangkok is situated on Rambuttri Road, just a few minutes walk from the famous Khaosan Road. On-site facilities include a restaurant, a 24-hour front desk and free WiFi throughout the property. Rooms are equipped with a fan or air conditioning. They also offer access to a private or shared bathroom. Khao San Road is 300 metres from Lamphuhouse Bangkok. Restaurants, bars and nightlife options can be found within a short walk. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 25 km from Lamphuhouse Bangkok.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Lamphuhouse Bangkok , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Lamphuhouse Bangkok
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

77 Soirambruttri Chakkrapong Rd. Chanasongkarm Phranakorn Bangkok, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
waardering met
1324 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
waardering met
1352 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
waardering met
609 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
waardering met
2062 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
waardering met
4953 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
waardering met
1763 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
waardering met
7337 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
waardering met
778 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU