Lamphuhouse Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4

223レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022

Surrounded by lush greenery, Lamphuhouse Bangkok is situated on Rambuttri Road, just a few minutes walk from the famous Khaosan Road. On-site facilities include a restaurant, a 24-hour front desk and free WiFi throughout the property. Rooms are equipped with a fan or air conditioning. They also offer access to a private or shared bathroom. Khao San Road is 300 metres from Lamphuhouse Bangkok. Restaurants, bars and nightlife options can be found within a short walk. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 25 km from Lamphuhouse Bangkok.

住所/地図

77 Soirambruttri Chakkrapong Rd. Chanasongkarm Phranakorn Bangkok, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

