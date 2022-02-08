Lamphuhouse Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Surrounded by lush greenery, Lamphuhouse Bangkok is situated on Rambuttri Road, just a few minutes walk from the famous Khaosan Road. On-site facilities include a restaurant, a 24-hour front desk and free WiFi throughout the property. Rooms are equipped with a fan or air conditioning. They also offer access to a private or shared bathroom. Khao San Road is 300 metres from Lamphuhouse Bangkok. Restaurants, bars and nightlife options can be found within a short walk. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 25 km from Lamphuhouse Bangkok.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง