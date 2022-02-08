BANGKOK TEST & GO

Lamphuhouse Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
note avec
223 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Surrounded by lush greenery, Lamphuhouse Bangkok is situated on Rambuttri Road, just a few minutes walk from the famous Khaosan Road. On-site facilities include a restaurant, a 24-hour front desk and free WiFi throughout the property. Rooms are equipped with a fan or air conditioning. They also offer access to a private or shared bathroom. Khao San Road is 300 metres from Lamphuhouse Bangkok. Restaurants, bars and nightlife options can be found within a short walk. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 25 km from Lamphuhouse Bangkok.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Lamphuhouse Bangkok , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Lamphuhouse Bangkok
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

77 Soirambruttri Chakkrapong Rd. Chanasongkarm Phranakorn Bangkok, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
note avec
1324 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
note avec
1352 Commentaires
De ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
note avec
609 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
note avec
2062 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
note avec
4953 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
note avec
1763 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
note avec
7337 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
note avec
778 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU