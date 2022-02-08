BANGKOK TEST & GO

Lamphuhouse Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
223 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Surrounded by lush greenery, Lamphuhouse Bangkok is situated on Rambuttri Road, just a few minutes walk from the famous Khaosan Road. On-site facilities include a restaurant, a 24-hour front desk and free WiFi throughout the property. Rooms are equipped with a fan or air conditioning. They also offer access to a private or shared bathroom. Khao San Road is 300 metres from Lamphuhouse Bangkok. Restaurants, bars and nightlife options can be found within a short walk. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 25 km from Lamphuhouse Bangkok.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Lamphuhouse Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Lamphuhouse Bangkok
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

77 Soirambruttri Chakkrapong Rd. Chanasongkarm Phranakorn Bangkok, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
Bewertung mit
1324 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
Bewertung mit
1352 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
Bewertung mit
609 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
Bewertung mit
2062 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
Bewertung mit
4953 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
Bewertung mit
1763 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
Bewertung mit
7337 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
Bewertung mit
778 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU