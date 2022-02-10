CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.7
waardering met
863 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 10, 2022
Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Image 0
Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Image 1
Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Image 2
Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Image 3
Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Image 4
Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Image 5
+19 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located a mere 10 minutes from Chiang Mai International Airport, the luxurious, 4-star Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center is the perfect getaway destination. All 200 guestrooms are furnished with contemporary décor along with modern, in-room amenities offering guests a comfortable and pleasurable stay. The hotel is a perfect choice for business travelers, providing top-class business facilities including Internet access, conference rooms, and a business center. Within close proximity to the property, guests can stroll around the night bazaars or visit historical temples and shrines for which the city is renowned. Boasting a great location, a dedicated staff, and first-rate facilities, Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center has long been a favorite among business and leisure travelers.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

24 Chiangmai-Lampang Rd, Changpuek,Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
waardering met
1184 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU