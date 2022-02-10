Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

7.7
คะแนนจาก
863
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located a mere 10 minutes from Chiang Mai International Airport, the luxurious, 4-star Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center is the perfect getaway destination. All 200 guestrooms are furnished with contemporary décor along with modern, in-room amenities offering guests a comfortable and pleasurable stay. The hotel is a perfect choice for business travelers, providing top-class business facilities including Internet access, conference rooms, and a business center. Within close proximity to the property, guests can stroll around the night bazaars or visit historical temples and shrines for which the city is renowned. Boasting a great location, a dedicated staff, and first-rate facilities, Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center has long been a favorite among business and leisure travelers.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

24 Chiangmai-Lampang Rd, Changpuek,Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

