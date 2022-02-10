Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located a mere 10 minutes from Chiang Mai International Airport, the luxurious, 4-star Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center is the perfect getaway destination. All 200 guestrooms are furnished with contemporary décor along with modern, in-room amenities offering guests a comfortable and pleasurable stay. The hotel is a perfect choice for business travelers, providing top-class business facilities including Internet access, conference rooms, and a business center. Within close proximity to the property, guests can stroll around the night bazaars or visit historical temples and shrines for which the city is renowned. Boasting a great location, a dedicated staff, and first-rate facilities, Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center has long been a favorite among business and leisure travelers.

