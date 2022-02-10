CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.7

863レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Image 0
Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Image 1
Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Image 2
Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Image 3
Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Image 4
Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Image 5
+19 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located a mere 10 minutes from Chiang Mai International Airport, the luxurious, 4-star Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center is the perfect getaway destination. All 200 guestrooms are furnished with contemporary décor along with modern, in-room amenities offering guests a comfortable and pleasurable stay. The hotel is a perfect choice for business travelers, providing top-class business facilities including Internet access, conference rooms, and a business center. Within close proximity to the property, guests can stroll around the night bazaars or visit historical temples and shrines for which the city is renowned. Boasting a great location, a dedicated staff, and first-rate facilities, Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center has long been a favorite among business and leisure travelers.

住所/地図

24 Chiangmai-Lampang Rd, Changpuek,Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

