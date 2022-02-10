CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.7
note avec
863 avis
Mis à jour le February 10, 2022
Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Image 0
Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Image 1
Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Image 2
Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Image 3
Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Image 4
Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center - Image 5
+19 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located a mere 10 minutes from Chiang Mai International Airport, the luxurious, 4-star Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center is the perfect getaway destination. All 200 guestrooms are furnished with contemporary décor along with modern, in-room amenities offering guests a comfortable and pleasurable stay. The hotel is a perfect choice for business travelers, providing top-class business facilities including Internet access, conference rooms, and a business center. Within close proximity to the property, guests can stroll around the night bazaars or visit historical temples and shrines for which the city is renowned. Boasting a great location, a dedicated staff, and first-rate facilities, Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center has long been a favorite among business and leisure travelers.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

24 Chiangmai-Lampang Rd, Changpuek,Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
note avec
1184 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU