KRABI TEST & GO

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.2
waardering met
2679 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 22, 2022
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Image 0
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Image 1
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Image 2
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Image 3
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Image 4
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi - Image 5
+31 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi (SHA Plus+) is majestueus gelegen in zijn eigen privébaai en biedt een prachtig uitzicht op groene kalksteenformaties en een uitgestrekte ongerepte witte zandstranden omspoeld door kristalhelder water. Het resort ligt op slechts 30 minuten van de luchthaven van Krabi. Ao Nang, met zijn uitgebreide aanbod aan winkels, bars en restaurants, ligt op slechts een korte loopafstand. Dit is een luxe resort dat trots is op klanttevredenheid. Of u nu uit eten gaat of een praatje maakt met een paar drankjes, u zult iets vinden om uw eetlust op te wekken.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

396-396/1 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
waardering met
3402 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
waardering met
3503 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Villa's met uitzicht op de kliffen
9.1
waardering met
221 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Vakantiedorp Phra Nang Inn
7.9
waardering met
2864 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
waardering met
634 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
waardering met
1021 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
waardering met
553 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het kleine resort
8.1
waardering met
900 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chada Thais dorp
7.9
waardering met
691 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU